AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

North Korea flaunts long-range missiles in massive parade
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korea paraded its intercontinental ballistic missiles in a massive military display in central Pyongyang on Saturday, with ruler Kim Jong Un looking on with delight as his nation flaunted its increasingly sophisticated military hardware amid rising regional tensions.
Kim did not speak during the annual parade, which celebrates the 1912 birthday of his late grandfather Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founding ruler, but a top official warned that the North would stand up to any threat posed by the United States.
Choe Ryong Hae said President Donald Trump was guilty of "creating a war situation" on the Korean Peninsula by dispatching U.S. forces to the region.
"We will respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and a nuclear war with our style of a nuclear attack," said Choe, widely seen by analysts as North Korea's No. 2 official.
The parade, the annual highlight of North Korea's most important holiday, came amid growing international worries that North Korea may be preparing for its sixth nuclear test or a major missile launch, such as its first flight test of an ICBM capable of reaching U.S. shores.
___
Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94, an Afghan official said Saturday.
Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, said the number of Islamic State group dead was up from the 36 reported a day earlier. A Ministry of Defense official had said Friday the number of dead could rise as officials assessed the bomb site in Achin district.
"Fortunately there is no report of civilians being killed in the attack," Khogyani said.
The U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in remote eastern Nangarhar province near the Pakistan border killed at least four IS group leaders, Khogyani said. He said a clearance operation to assess the site of the attack was continuing.
The strike using the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or MOAB, was carried out Thursday against an Islamic State group tunnel complex carved into the mountains that Afghan forces had tried to assault repeatedly in recent weeks in fierce fighting in Nangarhar province.
___
Arkansas' multiple execution plan in limbo after rulings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' push to resume executions after nearly 12 years with an already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo after a judge blocked the use of a lethal injection drug a supplier says officials misleadingly obtained and the state's highest court halted the execution of one of the first inmates who had been scheduled to die.
A federal judge could further upend the plans, with a possible ruling on Saturday on whether to halt the executions over the inmates' complaints about the compressed timetable and the use of a controversial sedative in the lethal injections.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the state from using its supply of vecuronium bromide after a company said it had sold the drug to the state for medical purposes, not capital punishment. Griffen scheduled a hearing Tuesday, the day after the first execution was scheduled.
Griffen's order effectively halts the executions, which had dropped to six after the state Supreme Court blocked one execution Friday and a federal judge halting another last week, unless it's reversed or the state finds a new supply of the drug.
Arkansas, which has not executed an inmate since 2005 because of drug shortages and legal challenges, had initially planned to execute eight before the end of April, when its supply of midazolam expires. That plan, if carried out, would have marked the most inmates executed by a state in such a short period since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.
___
At Easter, Trump has yet to find a church home in DC
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington churches have long welcomed presidents to their pews. Bill Clinton frequented a Methodist church, Jimmy Carter taught Baptist Sunday school and Barack Obama visited an Episcopal church near the White House.
As Easter Sunday arrives, President Donald Trump has not attended a church service in the capital since the worship events of his inauguration weekend.
Trump is spending the holiday at his private Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, where he often weekends. The White House would not say if he'd go to Easter services, but last year he attended the nearby Episcopalian church where he and Melania Trump were married.
Where the president worships is always of interest in Washington. But compared to the buzz in 2009 over whether the Obamas would join a church, there has been less chatter this year. Some of the more liberal churches oppose Trump's policies. Also, he's out of town a lot of weekends. And he's not seen as a committed churchgoer anyway.
To be sure, Obama attended church only occasionally.
___
Train stuck in tunnel 3 hours, then stun gun sparks stampede
NEW YORK (AP) — A train with about 1,200 passengers became stuck in a tunnel between New York and New Jersey for nearly three hours on Friday, and the chaotic scene escalated to pandemonium when Amtrak police used a stun gun to subdue a disruptive man in a station, sparking a stampede.
It was the latest in a series of recent rail problems plaguing the metropolitan area.
The New Jersey Transit train became disabled in the Hudson River tunnel late Friday afternoon, when Amtrak was experiencing overhead power problems. A New Jersey Transit spokeswoman said the train finally reached New York's Penn Station in the early evening.
The overcrowded train station erupted in panic when Amtrak police used a Taser to subdue a man who was causing a disturbance. New York police said the use of the Taser led to false rumors of gunshots at the station. People screamed and ran, leaving the station strewn with abandoned bags. The nearby Macy's department store was briefly locked down. Sixteen people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Amtrak said Friday night the subdued man, who wasn't a passenger from the disabled train, was in police custody.
___
Army taps reservists with cyber skills to fight IS militants
WASHINGTON (AP) — A decade ago, he was a young Army soldier training Iraqi troops when he noticed their primitive filing system: handwritten notes threaded with different colors of yarn, stacked in piles. For organization's sake, he built them a simple computer database.
Now an Army reservist, the major is taking a break from his civilian high-tech job to help America's technological fight against Islamic State extremists, part of a growing force of cyberexperts the Pentagon has assembled to defeat the group.
"The ability to participate in some way in a real mission, that is actually something that's rare, that you can't find in private sector," said the 38-year-old Nebraska native who is working at U.S. Cyber Command at Fort Meade, Maryland. "You're part of a larger team putting your skills to use, not just optimizing clicks for a digital ad, but optimizing the ability to counter ISIS or contribute to the security of our nation."
Last year, then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter expressed frustration that the United States was losing the cyberwar against Islamic States militants. He pushed the Cyber Command to be more aggressive. In response, the Pentagon launched an effort to incorporate cyber technology into its daily military fight, including new ways to disrupt the enemy's communications, recruiting, fundraising and propaganda.
To speak with someone at the front lines of the cyber campaign, The Associated Press agreed to withhold the major's name. The military says he could be threatened or targeted by the militants if he is identified publicly. The major and other officials wouldn't provide precise details on the highly classified work he is doing.
___
Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wisconsin farm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fearing a mass shooting, authorities chased nearly 800 leads in search of a Wisconsin man they believed had a cache of stolen firearms and had written of his desire to commit violent acts against the government.
But it wasn't until Thursday evening that a retired school counselor provided the break in the case, alerting investigators to a man he'd found camping on his property about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Janesville, Wisconsin. That's where a manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski, 32, began after authorities said he broke into a gun store April 4 and sent a threatening 161-page manifesto to the White House.
"Make no mistake, what could've happened here was a mass shooting. That was our concern," said Janesville Police Chief David Moore.
Law enforcement officers arrested Jakubowski at 6 a.m. Friday after setting a perimeter around him overnight. Milwaukee-based FBI special agent Justin Tolomeo said officers recovered five guns, multiple boxes of ammunition, a sword and containers of flammable liquid, as well as a protective vest and helmet.
Jakubowski looked disheveled and sleep-deprived and didn't put up a fight when officers arrested him, said Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden.
___
The iPhone of cars? Apple enters self-driving car race
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is joining the fiercely competitive race to design self-driving cars, raising the possibility that a company that has already re-shaped culture with its iPhone may try to transform transportation, too.
Ending years of speculation, Apple's late entry into a crowded field was made official Friday with the disclosure that the California Department of Motor Vehicles had awarded a permit for the company to start testing its self-driving car technology on public roads in the state.
The permit covers three vehicles — all 2015 Lexus RX 450h hybrid SUVs — and six individual drivers. California law requires people to be in a self-driving car who can take control if something goes wrong.
APPLE GOES MOBILE ... IN A NEW WAY
Apple confirmed its arrival in the self-driving car market, but wouldn't discuss its intentions. Its interest in autonomous vehicle technology, however, has long been clear.
___
Mark Hamill: Carrie Fisher Star Wars tribute is 'therapy'
Mark Hamill says he's still grieving over Carrie Fisher's death, but sharing memories of his late friend and co-star with fans at Star Wars Celebration is "part of the process that I need to move on."
Hamill led an hourlong tribute to Fisher on Friday evening at the event in Orlando, Florida.
"I'm trying to use you as therapy to get through this together," the actor said. He called Fisher "my beloved space twin" and said they were also great friends off-screen.
They even shared a steamy make-out session once, he said.
"As attracted as I was to her, I thought I couldn't handle her as a girlfriend. She's too much," Hamill said. "Part of me did fall in love with her. I think every guy... She had you under her spell."
___
Making waves: Maui snowboarder eyes Olympics in South Korea
On the island where Lyon Farrell comes from, they cherish the golden sand and hanging 10.
In the place where he'd love to land next winter, he'll need a snowboard, not a surfboard, and will get more mileage out of a backside 1260 than riding waves.
Farrell is that rarest of birds — an elite snowboarder who hails from, of all places, Maui. It certainly makes for quite an icebreaker when he shows up at contests.
"I definitely get some funny looks," Farrell said with a laug h. "It's the last place you'd hear that a snowboarder is from."
His goal is to end up at the Olympics in South Korea next February, the most unlikely of destinations for an 18-year-old who grew up skateboarding and surfing.
Comments