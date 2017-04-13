‘Star Wars’ debuts emotional Carrie Fisher tribute video at fan celebration

Actress Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27, but her legacy as Princess Leia and the impact she made on people connected to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise continue to live on.
Lucasfilm and Disney produced a video tribute to Fisher as part of its Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando, Florida. Billed as “the ultimate fan experience focused on a galaxy far, far away,” the celebration began Thursday and runs through Sunday. The first celebration event took place in 1999 and they’ve been a regular thing ever since.
Fisher, who died days after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles, was an obvious topic of conversation on the first day of the event. Her daughter Billie Lourd made a surprise appearance, according to E!, and wore a custom Tom Ford dress that certainly looked like something Leia would have worn.
“My mom used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began,” Lourd said.
The video tribute echoes that theme, tracing Fisher’s career in the many ‘Star Wars’ movies. In the video tribute, Fisher says in archival footage, “I think I am Princess Leia and Princess Leia is me.”
The video includes interviews with co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill.
Composer John Williams produced a musical tribute to Fisher, according to the Huffington Post.
Fisher had wrapped up shooting for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the eighth installment in the series, before her death. She will also appear in the ninth movie, as her family gave permission to Disney to use previously recorded footage, her brother Todd told The New York Daily News. That solved a potential problem for producers as they try to wrap up the current trilogy.
