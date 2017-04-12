How one city turns human waste into compost for your garden

Plant operator Chris Giesting shows how biosolids are converted to compost at the wastewater treatment plant in Lynden, Washington. The city converts biosolids into about 100 dry tons of compost a year at the plant, and offers it free to residents.
Philip A. Dwyer The Bellingham Herald
Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs

National

Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs

Mark Ivicic creates intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs and describes the process of using a kistka to spread wax on the pysanka egg. Ivicic, will show his eggs at the Bellefonte Art Museum. He creates the eggs in honor of his late aunt.

Nation & World Videos