How one city turns human waste into compost for your garden
Plant operator Chris Giesting shows how biosolids are converted to compost at the wastewater treatment plant in Lynden, Washington. The city converts biosolids into about 100 dry tons of compost a year at the plant, and offers it free to residents.
Philip A. DwyerThe Bellingham Herald
More Videos
3:23
How one city turns human waste into compost for your garden
4:57
How to help save the pollinators vital to our food supply
0:43
Sewer explodes after man drops cigarette butt in hole
2:18
Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs
0:42
National Zoo's baby orangutan goes for a ride
0:26
Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges for deadly Charleston church shooting
2:25
Exploring California bridge via drone
1:02
John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
0:40
Funnel clouds drop down across Georgia
0:37
Scenes of flooding near University of South Carolina's campus
2:16
Bloodhounds can help police find missing people
1:17
Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms
Mark Ivicic creates intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs and describes the process of using a kistka to spread wax on the pysanka egg. Ivicic, will show his eggs at the Bellefonte Art Museum. He creates the eggs in honor of his late aunt.