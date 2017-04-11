Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges for deadly Charleston church shooting

Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleaded guilty to state murder charges on Monday. Roof was sentenced to nine sentences of life in prison under the plea agreement. Roof also awaits his death sentence after being found guilty in federal court on murder and hate crime charges.
AP
