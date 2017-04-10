Utah man runs for president in home country of Kenya

A Utah man is running for president in his native country of Kenya.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2nyFkUp ) that Amram Musungu says he's always wanted to run for the post to help Kenyans work to get control of a country that he believes is ripe for a change.
The 39-year-old auditor and married father of two came to Utah years ago to get a college education. He is a member of the Mormon religion and a former member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Musungu faces seven other candidates, many of whom have decades of experience working for the government.
Musungu lives in South Salt Lake, a suburb of Salt Lake City. He has dual citizenship from the United States and Kenya.
