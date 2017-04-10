Gluten free? A common virus could be behind celiac disease

1:24 Mike the loggerhead sea turtle released back into the wild Pause

1:35 Florida sheriff opts for intimidation in message to heroin dealers

1:37 What are biomarkers and why are they important?

2:49 10th Annual Community Egg Hunt

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

0:55 'Peter and the Starcatcher' at Manatee Players

2:12 The Clunker Junker buys and sells junk cars nationwide

1:30 Detectives looking for fraud suspect