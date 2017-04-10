Passengers ‘shaky and so disgusted’ as United forces screaming doctor off a plane

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction Pause

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

2:49 10th Annual Community Egg Hunt

1:06 Kettle corn made easy

0:22 Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry

1:16 Triangle pastor’s words go viral in Stanford rape case

0:55 'Peter and the Starcatcher' at Manatee Players

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

1:27 New marketing study offers tool for economic development of Lakewood Ranch