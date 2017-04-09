Father shoots and kills his son after they argued over who should walk the dog

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction Pause

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

0:22 Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry

1:05 What not to do when you spot an alligator

0:38 Saint Stephen's girls lacrosse wins district title

2:49 10th Annual Community Egg Hunt

1:20 McNeal Elementary students participate in Bottle Boat Regatta

0:17 Panic after Stockholm terror attack

0:22 Sarasota Film Festival