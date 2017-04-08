He’s on an epic quest: 18 million retweets for a year’s worth of chicken nuggets

It all started with a wild question and a playful response from a company known for its sassy social media.
It’s turned into one of the most popular messages on Twitter ever.
A 16-year-old boy named Carter Wilkinson sent a tweet at the popular fast food chain Wendy’s on Wednesday, asking how many retweets he would need for the brand to give him a year’s supply of free chicken nuggets.
Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
@carterjwm 18 Million— Wendy's (@Wendys) April 6, 2017
@Wendys Consider it done— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
Wendy’s is known to be sarcastic, sassy and active on social media, or as the kids call it, downright “savage.” The brand has roasted users who criticize it and taken some not-so-subtle shots at its competitors in the process, earning it plenty of media attention and praise.
So the benchmark of 18 million was certainly not meant to be realistic: Twitter’s most retweeted message ever came at the 2014 Oscars from host Ellen DeGeneres, who sent out a selfie with almost a dozen celebrities, and that “only” has a little under 3.3 million retweets.
If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014
But never tell the internet something is impossible. This is, after all, the same community that gave us Boaty McBoatface and the Mannequin Challenge. Within four days, Wilkinson’s tweet imploring the public for help has garnered a staggering 1.7 million retweets, making it one of the most popular messages ever.
HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3— Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017
And other brands and celebrities, eager to hop onto the viral sensation that #NuggsForCarter has become, have started joining in as well, lending his tweet even more visibility.
T-Mobile, Microsoft, Google, United Airlines, Amazon, GameStop and others have all retweeted and sent supportive messages Carter’s way.
“Carter is kind of a shy kid,” his father told the Reno Gazette-Journal. “So I think the attention is overwhelming him.”
“When I walk in (to class), people say, 'He’s the chicken nugget man,' and it’ll go on for a few minutes and then it’ll settle down and we get to work,” Carter said.
