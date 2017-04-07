California attorney general requests documents on EPA chief

1:05 In sickness and in health, Bluffton couple tie the knot Pause

0:22 Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry

0:34 Manatee players react to head coach's resignation

5:21 Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells briefs media on end of standoff

0:41 John Booth assesses Manatee's season-ending loss to Dr. Phillips

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'

1:27 New marketing study offers tool for economic development of Lakewood Ranch

1:14 Former NBA All-Star gets real about life's struggles

0:27 Firefighters capture rhino iguana in Miami-Dade