The Foresthill Bridge stands 730 feet above the American River, east of Auburn, Calif. Officials have been reminding visitors to enjoy the bridge and canyon from the designated areas -- visitors found in any closed locations will be cited or arrested.
Michael Banfield
More Videos
2:25
Exploring the California bridge via drone
1:02
John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
0:40
Funnel clouds drop down across Georgia
0:37
Scenes of flooding near University of South Carolina's campus
2:16
Bloodhounds can help police find missing people
1:17
Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms
1:14
Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center
1:00
Massive tunnel machine breaks through Seattle Center
5:58
Re-entry: A horse, an ex-convict, and their new paths
1:57
This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak
0:22
California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt