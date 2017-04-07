Exploring the California bridge via drone

The Foresthill Bridge stands 730 feet above the American River, east of Auburn, Calif. Officials have been reminding visitors to enjoy the bridge and canyon from the designated areas -- visitors found in any closed locations will be cited or arrested.
Michael Banfield
Funnel clouds drop down across Georgia

National

Funnel clouds drop down across Georgia

Severe storms generated lightning, high winds, hail, and possible tornadoes across Georgia on Wednesday. This video shows a funnel cloud near Eastman, where there was a tornado warning issued.

Nation & World Videos