Rescuers search for hours for a kayaker who left his group and took a taxi home

1:16 Students learn first-hand what it's like to drive drunk Pause

0:06 Deputies investigate reported shooting in Bradenton

0:46 Sheriff's office spokesman talks about standoff at mobile home park

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer

1:09 Hyatt Place to welcome first guests April 28

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

5:51 Tar Heel fans welcome national champion team home

1:49 Coastal Orthopedics officials believe Lakewood Ranch is embarking on a dramatic growth spurt

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'