Mooresville church ousts Boy Scouts, says allowing transgender boys embraces sin

1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms Pause

2:43 200,000 expected to use Premier Sports Campus in 2017

0:36 Raw footage from WTVJ of the scene where Francis Karpinski was murdered in 1978

1:16 Students learn first-hand what it's like to drive drunk

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:58 New McClatchy Podcast: 'Majority Minority'

1:20 Man freed after being convicted of murder as teen

0:06 Deputies investigate reported shooting in Bradenton

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer