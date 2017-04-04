Feeling powerless after Trump won, she wants to empower others by fixing the wage gap

Gina Rautenberg was upset after November’s election, and she channeled her frustration into a site that launched on Tuesday, otherwise known as Equal Pay Day, to empower women and hopefully help close the wage gap.
“While I was personally upset at the outcome on Nov. 8, I’ve also found that it’s in our most powerless moments that we realize we need to power up from within,” said Rautenberg, a 31-year-old freelance writer, who had the idea in early January, weeks after President Donald Trump was elected but before he was inaugurated.
On Jan. 12, she received an unexpected email from a 24-year-old acquaintance she had helped a few years before to design a new resume. That woman then told others that Rautenberg had a “magic resume template that could get anyone a job.” Two other women contacted her towards the end of 2016, but after giving each of them some free resume help she didn’t hear back from them for a while.
“They went on their merry way, but I didn’t realize their merry way included these amazing jobs until I got this really inspiring email,” Rautenberg said.
One of those women, a recent graduate of Rautenberg’s alma mater, the University of Wisconsin, got her first full-time job in her chosen field of interior design. She also was able to leave her own state for the first time. The other, who was a “paper pusher” at a car dealership, got two job offers in the field she had majored in, as well as a $6,000 raise.
That was the confidence boost Rautenberg said she needed. And she felt better offering her help to the young women for free than charging them for it.
“I remember she was just telling me her story, and it was fascinating, and it was such a flashback to my own experiences when I graduated from Wisconsin,” Rautenberg said. “I knew I didn’t have the money to pay for this when I was her age, and it wouldn’t have meant much to me but it would’ve been a burden on her.”
Three months later, Rautenberg’s site launched. It offers the same service Rautenberg gave those other women: free resume templates – one called “The Hillary” – and critiques for women, aimed at “eradicating the gender wage gap.”
“Studies have shown that employers have a hiring bias for Sam over Suzy, just because of his name,” Rautenberg said. “We want to help Suzy stand out, and to give her the confidence she needs to negotiate a higher salary.”
Rautenberg has about a dozen women she calls the “Power Panel,” who are from various industries and are available to help women tailor their resumes. Rautenberg said she hopes the site will be particularly helpful to young women looking for their first job or internship, as well as women trying to escape a dead-end job. She said she’s also made sure her panel is diverse, and wants to prioritize the needs of women of color, who experience an even wider wage gap than white women.
“I’ve been surprised to see just as much interest from people who want to help and be on the power panel as from people who want to apply,” Rautenberg said. “I was afraid I was going to be running this mostly by myself.”
Though many still cite the wage gap as 78 cents to every man’s dollar, it has narrowed slightly to 83 cents, according to 2015 figures by the Pew Research Center. For black women, the wage gap is 63 cents to every white man’s dollar, according to the American Association for University Women. Pew attributes the wage gap to women taking time off work to care for their children, which they are much more likely to do than men and causes their salary to be lower in the long-term, and to men dominating most of the fields that pay the highest wages.
Trump revoked an executive order by former President Barack Obama on March 27 that includes some work protections for women, including salary transparency and protection against sexual harassment. Obama’s order in July 2014 mandated salary transparency from companies that contract with the federal government – which allows women to see if they are being paid less than men for the same work – and prevented those companies from forcing employees complaining of sexual harassment into arbitration. Forced arbitration is when employees are contractually obligated to resolve work disputes in private conferences rather than in court, frequently on terms chosen by the employer, where appeals processes are difficult and employees are banned from publicly speaking about the results.
While Obama’s order did not mandate those policies across all businesses, it did prevent large amounts of tax dollars from going to companies who engaged in those policies. Trump’s action reverses that.
“We need both large scale laws ... and everyday people looking to close the gap,” Rautenberg said. “I think we need ideas big and small.”
