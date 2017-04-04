New House GOP health bill could weaken consumer protections to win conservative votes

With hopes of passing new legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act before this week’s congressional recess, the Trump administration and House Republicans reportedly are eyeing new concessions that would erode valuable consumer protections in the health law and make coverage less accessible for those with medical problems.
It was in large part opposition from the conservative House Freedom Caucus, led by Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, that forced House Speaker Paul Ryan to cancel a March 24 vote on the GOP health bill.
In an effort to secure caucus support this time around, Ryan and the Trump administration are discussing giving states the option to forgo an Affordable Care Act rule that requires individual insurers to cover 10 “essential health benefits,” including outpatient care, like doctor visits; emergency room services; hospitalization; prescription drugs and maternity and newborn care.
The new Republican proposal, which is still being developed, also would allow states to scrap the Affordable Care Act’s “community rating” provision that forbids insurers from charging sick plan members more than healthy ones.
The Freedom Caucus had sought both concessions during negotiations on the earlier House legislation, but were rebuffed by moderates concerned about impacts on constituents.
This time, Ryan said, “productive talks” with caucus members could help the legislation reach the 216 votes needed for House passage. He credited Vice President Mike Pence for re-starting the negotiations, but said he didn’t want to impose an “artificial deadline” by pushing for a vote on the measure this week.
“Right now, we’re just at that conceptual stage about how to move forward in a way that can get everybody to 216,” Ryan told reporters Tuesday morning. “It’s important that we don’t just win the votes of one caucus or one group, but that we get the votes and the consensus of 216 of our members. And that’s kind of where we are right now.”
But that could be easier said than done. Moderate House Republicans who originally opposed the bill because it harmed seniors and low-income Americans aren’t likely to gravitate to the new proposals.
Strict community rating means everyone in a pool of enrollees pays the same premium, so that the costs of sicker, more expensive plan members are spread across all those who buy coverage. The ACA’s modified community rating allowed for rates to vary based only on the risk factors of age, geographic medical costs and tobacco use.
The GOP’s plan to allow states to decide whether insurers can set rates based on a member’s health status could increase costs for sicker people, making it harder for them to afford coverage.
Without the mandatory coverage of essential benefits, the health law’s limits on out-of-pocket spending would be “essentially meaningless” because it applies only to those essential services, according to a recent blog post by Timothy Jost, an emeritus law professor at Washington and Lee University.
The health law’s ban on annual and lifetime coverage limits also applies only to essential benefits, meaning they too would be eliminated under the Republican proposals.
“That means insurers could again effectively cap the amount they would pay for a consumer with a high-cost or long-term health need such as cancer treatment,” according to a recent blog by Sarah Lueck, a senior policy analyst at the liberal Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
The benefits are a popular part of the Affordable Care Act for many consumers. Before the health law, known as Obamacare, was passed, the market for individual coverage sold outside the workplace was a treacherous environment for consumers. High coverage denial rates, lean benefits and premiums subject to frequent increases were the norm.
A government report in 2011 found that 62 percent of individual plan members had no maternity coverage, 34 percent lacked coverage for substance abuse treatment, 18 percent had no mental health services and 9 percent lacked coverage for prescription drugs.
A return to those days, when basically no national rules governed what plans must cover, would likely result in more low-cost plans with lower quality coverage
House Democratic caucus chair Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y, called the idea of not covering preexisting conditions “incredibly radical and going the wrong way. He said Republicans were “huddling in back rooms” in an effort to “rob” Americans of health coverage.
The American people are going to be onto this,” Crowley said Tuesday. “When they go back to their constituents, they’re going to hear an earful about that.”
In a statement on Tuesday, Sen. Patti Murray, D-Wash., ranking member on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, voiced similar concerns.
“President Trump and House Republicans should know,” Murray said, “that if they try once again to give power back to the insurance companies, increase costs and undermine care for people with pre-existing conditions, they’ll get the exact same result: a bill that would be devastating for patients and families – one that they would have to defend, and one that has absolutely no path to becoming law.”
Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC
Lesley Clark: 202-383-6054, @lesleyclark
