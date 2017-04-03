She wants to bring her girlfriend to prom. Her school says no.

1:45 CVS begins selling naloxone to patients July 1 without an individual prescription Pause

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

2:08 Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

4:45 Murder victim's daughter and her boyfriend extradited to Manatee County

1:43 New documentary, 'American Dreams,' to make world debut

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids