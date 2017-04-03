This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

Jupiter, king of the planets is visible all night long, and the Lyrids meteor shower peaks on April 22.
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Latest News

AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Justice will stop awarding grants to sanctuary cities, during Monday's White House press briefing. "Unfortunately some states and cities have adopted policies designed to frustrate the enforcement of immigration laws," Sessions said. "These policies violate federal law," he said.

Nation & World Videos