This April see Jupiter all night long and the Lyrids meteor shower peak

Astronaut Peggy Whitson, 57, is NASA’s oldest female astronaut. Thursday, NASA she set a record during her third tour of duty on the International Space Station — taking the most spacewalks by a female astronaut. Here, you can see her working on the Pressurized Mating Adapter-3.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Justice will stop awarding grants to sanctuary cities, during Monday's White House press briefing. "Unfortunately some states and cities have adopted policies designed to frustrate the enforcement of immigration laws," Sessions said. "These policies violate federal law," he said.