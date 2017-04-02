Soon after they met on Facebook, he tried to ‘steal,’ rape and marry her, police say

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers Pause

1:13 Desoto Speedway honors Dave Steele with moment of silence

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'