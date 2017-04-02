Video, 911 calls capture moments before a pickup truck plowed into a bus, killing 13

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon Pause

0:30 Man killed in violent crash at Texas toll booth

1:13 Desoto Speedway honors Dave Steele with moment of silence

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

1:20 Palmetto Pines Golf Course to begin closing