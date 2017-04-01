She never found a forever home, but she did find hope after 13 years in foster care

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program Pause

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

0:30 Man killed in violent crash at Texas toll booth

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:30 Prosecutor pleased with 20-year prison sentence for Bradenton mom in boy's death

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek