He found a sick bear cub and faced a choice - let it die or risk his life to save it

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom Pause

0:30 Man killed in violent crash at Texas toll booth

3:14 Bringing triplets into the mix

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

0:30 Prosecutor pleased with 20-year prison sentence for Bradenton mom in boy's death

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek