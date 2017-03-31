Man killed in violent crash at Texas toll booth

Investigators are looking into a violent crash that crushed a vehicle and killed a man at a Houston, Texas toll booth on Thursday, March 30, 2017. In the video, two vehicles are stopped in the toll lane when the driver of a Dodge Durango slams into the back of a car, pushing it into the back of a pickup truck. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Durango was taken to a hospital. He was listed in serious condition.
Houston Transtar

