Trump Jr. reels in Blacktip shark on Florida beach

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk Pause

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

2:24 California girl on detained father: “I need my dad”

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

3:25 Ed and Joanne Dick's children recall Joanne Dick

1:35 Sarasota police trying to identify this man who tried to pick up a package bought with stolen information

1:11 Dolphins frolic in Manatee River

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower