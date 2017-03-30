Atlanta interstate overpass collapses in midst of large fire

A fire burned for more than an hour and caused a section of interstate overpass to collapse in Atlanta Thursday evening, according to several reports.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire was reported on Interstate 85 around 6:30 p.m. and the overpass collapsed approximately a half hour later, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Fire officials put out the fire after it burned for more than an hour, and Georgia Department of Transportation inspectors are on the scene, the AJC reports. The crew that built the overpass has also been called to to look at the damage and estimate how long it will take to make repairs.
However, the scene is still too hot for GDOT to being inspections, according to WSB-TV Atlanta.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Georgia State Patrol told the AJC terrorism is not suspected. As of 8:40 p.m., WSB reported the fire is still being put out, but the FBI said the fire is not a criminal act and was an accident.
All lanes of the interstate were blocked and “closed for the forseeable future,” and troopers are trying to get drivers to turn around and off the interstate, according to the AJC.
Plans are being made by the state to handle rerouted traffic, according to WSB.
Drivers are being asked to turn around on 13 South. We are 200 yards away from the scene. More @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/vW7VrF9Q6c— Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) March 30, 2017
#BREAKING: An entire section of I-85 has collapsed. We're LIVE RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 and the WSB-TV Facebook page - https://t.co/uAlXu4hYr9 pic.twitter.com/yfKnkiQiPZ— Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) March 30, 2017
Firefighters still shooting foam onto the rubble below I-85. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/djf3smJNVp— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) March 31, 2017
. @Atlanta_Police say stay put so officers can clear cars off the freeways and area roads safely. @wsbtv— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) March 31, 2017
GDOT inspectors on the scene. First concern is the safety of personnel and responders. Will advise soon on alternate traffic plan.— Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) March 31, 2017
Comments