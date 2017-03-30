National

March 30, 2017 9:31 PM

Atlanta interstate overpass collapses in midst of large fire

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

A fire burned for more than an hour and caused a section of interstate overpass to collapse in Atlanta Thursday evening, according to several reports.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported on Interstate 85 around 6:30 p.m. and the overpass collapsed approximately a half hour later, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Fire officials put out the fire after it burned for more than an hour, and Georgia Department of Transportation inspectors are on the scene, the AJC reports. The crew that built the overpass has also been called to to look at the damage and estimate how long it will take to make repairs.

However, the scene is still too hot for GDOT to being inspections, according to WSB-TV Atlanta.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Georgia State Patrol told the AJC terrorism is not suspected. As of 8:40 p.m., WSB reported the fire is still being put out, but the FBI said the fire is not a criminal act and was an accident.

All lanes of the interstate were blocked and “closed for the forseeable future,” and troopers are trying to get drivers to turn around and off the interstate, according to the AJC.

Plans are being made by the state to handle rerouted traffic, according to WSB.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

View more video

Nation & World Videos