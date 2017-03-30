Marine found near death refuses to quit a grueling challenge he needed to feel alive

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall Pause

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:54 Home Depot worker jumps on car to stop shoplifter

0:45 The un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:34 Bryant Scott conquers 50-mile race, 8 months after nearly losing his life to heat stroke

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

1:05 Video shows woman being thrown around by man trying to take her purse

1:11 Dolphins frolic in Manatee River