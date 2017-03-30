Officer who told driver it’s illegal to record police: He was demoted, got a pay cut

0:54 Home Depot worker jumps on car to stop shoplifter Pause

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:45 The un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball

1:05 Video shows woman being thrown around by man trying to take her purse

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

1:35 Sarasota police trying to identify this man who tried to pick up a package bought with stolen information

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

0:51 North Carolina Senate leader calls HB2 repeal a compromise that's good for the state