‘Funny thing is, I’m not Muslim’: Iran refugee responds to hate messages in his home

1:14 Lakewood Ranch developer proposes school site land swap Pause

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:10 Mother shares video of her son's 'horrifying' TSA pat-down

1:22 Breastfeeding moms meet downtown for photo

1:05 Video shows woman being thrown around by man trying to take her purse

1:56 North Carolina leaders announce deal on bathroom bill; vote planned for Thursday

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:42 Kristen Weiss and Christian Winslow are the fans of the game