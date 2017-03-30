America’s oldest female astronaut sets a record for most spacewalks by a woman

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says Pause

1:14 Lakewood Ranch developer proposes school site land swap

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:56 North Carolina leaders announce deal on bathroom bill; vote planned for Thursday

1:05 Video shows woman being thrown around by man trying to take her purse

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever

1:13 Manatee County residents upset after commission approves Mosaic's request