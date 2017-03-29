Record snowfall buries Anchorage

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store Pause

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

3:00 Growing spinach leaves into heart tissue, researchers solve major bioengineering problem

2:36 Details of Lazarus the Cat's 722-mile journey remain a mystery

1:42 Kristen Weiss and Christian Winslow are the fans of the game

1:14 Lakewood Ranch developer proposes school site land swap

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower