Louisville police officer dies after crash during chase

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says Pause

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store

1:42 Kristen Weiss and Christian Winslow are the fans of the game

1:14 Lakewood Ranch developer proposes school site land swap

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

2:09 Teachers rally outside school board hearing on impasse

0:57 Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable