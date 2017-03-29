There's a pet-poop feud going on in this town. And it's getting weirder.

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22 Pause

2:36 Details of Lazarus the Cat's 722-mile journey remain a mystery

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store

2:09 Teachers rally outside school board hearing on impasse

4:15 Faces of the LECOM Park: Jack Conarchy

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility