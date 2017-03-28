Carl Clark, WWII hero recognized 6 decades later, dies

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store Pause

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:43 New documentary, 'American Dreams,' to make world debut

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:00 D.C. man remembers to cover his face mid-robbery

2:10 Mother shares video of her son's 'horrifying' TSA pat-down

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho

2:36 Details of Lazarus the Cat's 722-mile journey remain a mystery

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider