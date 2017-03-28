Arkansas judge rejects bid to halt multiple executions

4:00 Dig In video series: Spiders are friends not foes in Idaho Pause

1:00 Fear of the brown-recluse spider

2:10 Mother shares video of her son's 'horrifying' TSA pat-down

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:03 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:18 White House considers Kaepernick's perspective "objectionable," but defends his right to expression

2:01 First gift of cherry blossom trees from Japan were pest-infested

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store

1:31 Bradenton business owners brace for construction boom