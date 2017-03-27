First gift of cherry blossom trees from Japan were pest-infested

Pi Day got its due at Denair Middle School in California on Monday. A lunchtime assembly included everything from custodian Charlie Asbill reciting more than 800 digits in the sequence to pies in the face for principal Travis Manley and some teachers. Pi, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, is celebrated with an unofficial holiday on March 14 each year. The first digits in pi are 3.14.
On March 6, 2014, Airman Michael Davidson was shot by Opelika, Alabama, police officer Phillip Hancock after he exited his vehicle along Interstate 85 in Alabama after Davidson's vehicle had been involved in an accident with a truck. Davidson was holding his black wallet, which the officer believed was a gun. A ruling by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama that Officer Hancock acted reasonably in shooting Davidson after repeatedly calling for Davidson to show his hands as he exited his sports utility vehicle.
It might seem like an unpleasant task to many people, but 16-month-old Gray Guidry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, loves helping out "Mr. Anthony" with his morning garbage run. According to WAFB-TV, the two have been friends since Gray was just 5 months old. This video was shared on Facebook by Gray's mom, Shelley Guidry, who says she just wants to "spread the love that their sweet little friendship is."