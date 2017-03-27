You can now call your senator or representative through Facebook

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain Pause

0:57 Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable

1:31 Bradenton business owners brace for construction boom

2:13 Death of David Steele casts pall over DeSoto Speedway

0:57 South Carolina fans erupt in celebration after making it to Final Four

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

2:41 Manatee County's millennial conference returns next week

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping