The conspiracy theory-obsessed host of InfoWars apologizes for promoting ‘Pizzagate’

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case Pause

2:41 Manatee County's millennial conference returns next week

1:31 Bradenton business owners brace for construction boom

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

2:05 Faces of LECOM Park: Andy Stoltz

0:51 Sights and sounds of Southeastern Guide Dogs