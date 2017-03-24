The Latest: Officer convicted of manslaughter in boy's death

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster Pause

2:41 Manatee County's millennial conference returns next week

1:31 Bradenton business owners brace for construction boom

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:07 Kristen Bell premieres timelapse video at SXSW of malnourished child recovering

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

2:05 Faces of LECOM Park: Andy Stoltz