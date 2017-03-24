National

March 24, 2017 12:50 PM

Stars and social media attract attention to #missingDCgirls

By Brian Murphy

Unsatisfied with the attention that black and Latina missing girls in the D.C. area have attracted from traditional media outlets, social media users took to Twitter with hashtags #DCGirls and #MissingDCgirls to increase awareness.

And social media may be the way for friends, family and the police to get the word out about missing loved ones — without relying on traditional media outlets to pick up the news.

“Families have been very active in using social media to get the word out,” Carol Liebler, a communications professor at Syracuse, told The Washington Post in 2015. “People felt like they could get the word out themselves.”

The hashtags are working as celebrities have picked it up and black lawmakers have asked the Justice Department to investigate missing cases in D.C.

The D.C. Police Department lists 38 open missing persons cases, including 18 cases considered “juvenile critical.” Many of those cases involve young black and Latina women. Police say there is not an increase in the number of missing persons, but instead they are bringing more attention to the cases they do have by posting them on social media.

“I just implemented a process to ensure that all critical missing persons receive the same level of police service and media attention,” Chanel Dickerson, a commander in the D.C. Police Department, told ABC News.

But social media users have complained that these missing girls are attracting far less attention than other stories — including Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady’s stolen jersey or other high-profile cases that involve white girls.

“Ten children of color went missing in our nation’s capital in a period of two weeks and at first garnered very little media attention. That’s deeply disturbing,” Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond, D-La., wrote in a letter to the Justice Department.

Music star LL Cool J sent out a series of tweets with the hashtag #missingdcgirls, asking other music stars to “get America focused on finding these #missingdcgirls.” The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children replied, saying that “over the last 10 years, there hasn’t been a spike” in missing children.

According to the Black and Missing Foundation, 36.7 percent of missing persons under 17 are black. “We also noticed that a lot of African American children that go missing are initially classified as runaways,” Natalie Wilson, co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, told USA Today. “They do not get an Amber Alert or media coverage.”

Amber Alerts are issued when there is “a reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred” and “that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

