Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a father’s effort to clear his daughter’s name

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says Pause

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

0:41 Pittsburgh Pirates bond with various spring activities

2:41 Manatee County's millennial conference returns next week

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

0:50 IMG Academy boys basketball gets Dick's Nationals invitation

1:10 Employee reflects on discovery of fire at Mission BBQ

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping