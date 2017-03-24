Sacramento man arrested in killing of 2 adults, 2 juveniles

2:41 Manatee County's millennial conference returns next week Pause

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

0:41 Pittsburgh Pirates bond with various spring activities

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower