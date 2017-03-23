Stranded in Arizona desert, student ‘did everything right’ to survive

2:12 Former Mexican president says Mexico not a threat to United States Pause

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

0:34 'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank

1:29 How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

5:29 Judgment Day: 9/11 Families to Face Saudis in Court

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:02 Pelosi says Trump made 'rookie's error' in push for health care replacement

1:27 Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program