This trait shapes your belief in climate change more than your science knowledge does

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet? Pause

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

2:12 Former Mexican president says Mexico not a threat to United States

0:42 Apartment fire displaces 21 people

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

0:38 Bradenton Christian gets surprising turnout for first beach volleyball season

1:56 $3 million expansion at Centerstone of Florida focused on children

1:07 Kristen Bell premieres timelapse video at SXSW of malnourished child recovering