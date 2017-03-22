Police officer, at least 2 others shot in Wisconsin town

2:12 Former Mexican president says Mexico not a threat to United States Pause

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:56 $3 million expansion at Centerstone of Florida focused on children

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

0:33 Lakewood Ranch coach Ryan Kennedy discusses Pablo Garabitos' outing against Mosley

1:17 Battalion chief gives update on hazmat situation at Cortec Corporation

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge

2:55 Amazing moment a woman emerges from a terrifying mudslide in Peru