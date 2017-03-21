Man arrested after offering 2 tacos and a Coke for sex with a young girl, cops say

0:51 Researchers tag and release Weimar, a mature male tiger shark Pause

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:54 Charter government petitions to be available at Manatee County libraries

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

0:45 SUNZ Insurance readies to double workforce

0:33 Lakewood Ranch coach Ryan Kennedy discusses Pablo Garabitos' outing against Mosley

4:50 Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch makes opening statement at confirmation hearing