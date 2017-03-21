The Latest: 27-month sentence for friend of Dylann Roof

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election Pause

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

1:54 Charter government petitions to be available at Manatee County libraries

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality