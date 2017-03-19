She used sob stories and her young son to take thousands from a 90-year-old, others, cops say

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times Pause

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

1:30 Two children injured in accidental shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese's

4:51 Parents of Manatee County 20-year-old killed in drunken driving crash aim to change laws

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered