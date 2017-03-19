A father went to the hospital with stomach pain. He left without his hands and feet

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times Pause

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

18:27 Hero paramedic who saved baby from Silver Lake has press conference

21:28 Hero paramedic who saved baby from Silver Lake tells his story

1:57 Emotions flare as Buchanan talks health care, Trump at town hall