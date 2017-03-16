Hunters are killing eagles — but not by shooting them

0:54 Family Wanted: Five Kansas siblings want to stay together Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:29 Idaho barn collapses under heavy snow

0:51 Father of teen struck, killed: I lost my heart

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

2:52 School officials talk about Palmetto High student who was killed by a car

0:54 'I lost my heart': Father of Palmetto High student who was killed by car speaks about the 15-year-old