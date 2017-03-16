3-year-old living with dead mom survived for days on spilled cereal, police say

0:51 Father of teen struck, killed: I lost my heart Pause

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:00 East Manatee farmers concerned with roundabout coming to Rye Road

3:31 Tim Tebow talks about Spring Training with the New York Mets

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:07 Kristen Bell premieres timelapse video at SXSW of malnourished child recovering

1:47 Bradenton riverfront home listed for $4 million

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview