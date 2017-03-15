Got kids? You might live longer

Sleep-deprived new parents may feel in their first bleary weeks like they aren’t going to survive having children. But a new study shows that people with kids actually live longer than those without them.
The study, conducted by researchers in Sweden, found that both men and women with at least one child had lower risks of death at an earlier age than people without kids. Measured at 60 years of age, men were likely to live two more years than their childless peers. Women live an average of 1.5 years more.
The researchers analyzed 1.4 million Swedes born between 1911 and 1925. The findings were constant regardless of whether of not the parent had a partner or what the gender of the child was.
The longevity benefits for those with children increased as the parents aged, even when researchers controlled for marital status, education and whether the person lived in an urban or rural area. Researchers found the correlation between having kids and a longer life was likely caused by the ability of those children to provide care to aging parents, while those without kids did not necessarily have the same sort of support network.
“Our finding that the association grew stronger when parents became older is further in agreement with research suggesting that childless people face support deficits only towards the end of life,” the researchers wrote in a study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health. “At old age, the stress of parenthood is likely to be lower and instead, parents can benefit from social support from their children.”
Children who lived more than 50 kilometers away from their parent did not provide the same longevity benefit as those who lived closer.
